Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Slowly resumes activity
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll (hand) has resumed baseball activity, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.
Carroll had a bat in his hand Friday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo again indicated the outfielder is ahead of schedule but can not estimate a timeline until the outfielder's swinging bat to ball.
