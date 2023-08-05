Carroll went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.

Carroll, like many other Diamondbacks, are mired in slump. Friday's double was his first extra-base hit in eight games, and the outfielder is batting .133 (4-for-30) during that stretch. The slump actually goes back further, as Carroll is hitting .232 since July 2. That was the same time frame when he was sat down twice in one week due to a shoulder issue. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo assured Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that Carroll is healthy and the issues faced now are the typical cat-and-mouse game between pitchers and hitters over the course of a season.