Carroll went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-1 win over the Rockies.

Carroll has popped three homers over seven games to begin August, going 6-for-24 (.250) in that span. The outfielder's uptick in power is a positive sign after he was limited to just one long ball -- along with six doubles and five triples -- over 20 games in July. He's up to 24 homers on the year, putting him one shy of matching his career high from 2023. He's added 58 RBI, 73 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and a .247/.322/.551 slash line across 99 contests.