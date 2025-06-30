Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Starting to swing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Carroll (wrist) will begin taking dry swings Tuesday, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.
Carroll is recovering from a chip fracture in his left wrist and will start swinging a bat for the first time since being placed on the IL on June 24. The outfielder won't be hitting a baseball, but it's still a notable step in his rehab. He shouldn't be expected back until after the All-Star break.
