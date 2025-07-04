Carroll (wrist) began a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League Diamondbacks on Thursday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Carroll took dry swings Tuesday, but this is a more significant step in his recovery. He has previously stated his goal was to return before the All-Star break, and this appears to keep him on track to do so. Carroll is eligible to be activated from the injured list Friday, but it seems unlikely he will be back in the lineup that quickly.