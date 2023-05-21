Carroll went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.
Carroll's speed was on display Saturday. His two-out infield single produced Arizona's second run, and he later stole his 11th base of the season. The theft -- his first since returning from a knee injury -- leaves him tied for 13th in MLB with Starling Marte.
