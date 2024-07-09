Carroll went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to Atlanta.
Carroll was part of the Diamondbacks' three-run sixth inning to grab the lead. He singled in a run, stole a base, then came home on a bases-loaded walk. The steal was his team-leading 16th. Carroll has moments where he can impact a game -- he had a leadoff home run Sunday -- but overall the outfielder continues to struggle at the dish. That two-week stretch early in June when Carroll had a .943 OPS has given way to a .521 stretch over the last 17 games.
