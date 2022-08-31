Carroll is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Despite getting off to a historic start to his big-league career with three hits, five RBI and four runs through his first two games, the lefty-hitting Carroll will take a seat with the Phillies bringing southpaw Bailey Falter to the hill for the series finale. Carroll won't necessarily be deployed exclusively as a strong-side platoon player moving forward, as he made his MLB debut Monday against Phillies southpaw Ranger Suarez.