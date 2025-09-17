Carroll went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

All three of Carroll's hits were singles. He knocked in a run with one in the fifth inning, and he came around to score, completing Arizona's comeback, after a leadoff knock in the ninth. The star outfielder has gone 13-for-50 (.260) with four extra-base hits, seven stolen bases, six RBI and 11 runs scored over 14 contests in September. For the season, Carroll has maintained a .258/.339/.542 slash line with 30 home runs, 28 steals, 77 RBI, 103 runs scored, 30 doubles and 16 triples through 135 games.