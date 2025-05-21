Carroll went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Carroll gave the Diamondbacks a two-run lead with his 10th-inning blast, but Shelby Miller couldn't make it stick. Over his last eight games, Carroll is 10-for-35 (.286) with four homers, six RBI and four stolen bases. The outfielder has reached the 15-homer mark for the season while adding 34 RBI, 40 runs scored, nine steals and a .277/.349/.597 slash line over 49 contests. He's on pace to shatter his career high of 25 long balls from 2023, and he's got the skills to add big numbers in many other areas.