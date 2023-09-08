Carroll went 2-for-3 with three steals and one RBI in Friday's 1-0 victory over the Cubs.

Carroll drove in the game's only run with a diving liner in the eighth inning that initially looked to be caught by right fielder Seiya Suzuki. However, the play was overturned and ruled a single, allowing Carroll to swipe second and complete his three-steal afternoon. He has now stolen eight consecutive bases over 17 games since last being caught on Aug. 19.