Carroll went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, a run, an RBI and two stolen bases in an extra-innings loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Carroll reached four times in the contest, including once on an intentional walk. He had a key run-scoring double in the eighth inning to ignite a late Arizona rally during which they temporarily tied the score. Carroll also stole second and third base after walking in the first inning, though he was stranded in that frame. The star infielder has provided substantial fantasy value with a power-speed skill set that has led to 31 home runs and 32 thefts through 141 games.