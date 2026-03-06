Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Taking live at-bats
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll (hand) took live at-bats Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Carroll continues to make significant progress in his hitting program, taking live at-bats for the first time since undergoing surgery Feb. 12 to address a fractured hamate bone in his right hand. While he's still unlikely to see any spring training action, Carroll looks to have a strong chance to be ready for the Diamondbacks' regular-season opener.
