Carroll went 3-for-5 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Yankees on Monday.

Carroll once again served as a catalyst out of the leadoff spot for Arizona, as he was the only player on the team with multiple hits in the contest. The rookie phenom came up with a big knock in the top of the eighth inning that plated the go-ahead run for his squad, but the Yankees stormed back with a trio of runs in the bottom of the frame to pull out the win. Carroll is riding a red-hot stretch as he tries to guide Arizona into the postseason. Over his past seven games, he's batting .424 (14-for-33) with a home run, five RBI, eight runs and four thefts.