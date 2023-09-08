Carroll went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.
Carroll took a pitch off his wrist Wednesday -- one of two HBP in the game -- and was pulled from the contest but was available to go Thursday. The steal was his 42nd, which ranks third in MLB.
