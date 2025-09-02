Carroll went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and one run scored in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

Carroll has been filling the box score lately, racking up 10 extra-base hits and nine steals over his last 16 games. He's batting .323 (20-for-62) in that span. The outfielder is up to 23 steals on 27 attempts this season, so he'll likely fall short of matching the 35 thefts he had last year. He's added a .258/.332/.556 slash line with 29 home runs, 71 RBI, 93 runs scored, 27 doubles and 16 triples through 122 contests.