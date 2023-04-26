Carroll went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a triple, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Kansas City.

Carroll already has 10 stolen bases in 25 games, second in MLB behind only Atlanta's Ronald Acuna (13). It was the third time he's recorded multiple steals in a game. Carroll, who started the season in the bottom half of Arizona's order, has been entrenched at the third spot and thrived over the last seven games, going 11-for-27 (.407) with five walks, four steals and six runs scored. Ironically for a batter in the three hole, Carroll doesn't have an RBI during that stretch.