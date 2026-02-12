Carroll underwent surgery on his right hand Wednesday after breaking the hamate bone a day earlier while taking a swing during live batting practice, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

It's uncertain how long Carroll will be sidelined, but the Diamondbacks are holding out hope for a best-case scenario, which would have the outfielder return to action around Opening Day. Arizona's outfield was already short-staffed, as left-fielder Lourdes Gurriel (knee) could be out until June. As for Carroll's replacement, manager Torey Lovullo floated the idea of Alek Thomas moving from center to right field. The club has wanted to give prospect Jordan Lawlar -- an infielder for much of his career -- a look in center field. That would leave Tim Tawa and Jorge Barrosa to compete in left field.