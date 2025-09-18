Carroll went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-1 extra-innings loss to the Giants.

The stolen base was Carroll's 29th, putting him on the verge a third consecutive season with 30 or more swipes. Carroll hit his 30th homer earlier this month and is now on the precipice of his first 30-30 campaign. The outfielder has helped sustain Arizona's late-season push for a playoff spot, having scored five runs and driven four more over the last six games, during which he's posted a .983 OPS with three steals.