Carroll went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Pittsburgh.
Carroll walked off the Pirates with a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th inning. He's played in both games since suffering a shoulder injury during Thursday's game that looked more serious than it turned out to be.
