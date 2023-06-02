Carroll went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

With two outs and runners on second and third in the bottom of the ninth inning, Colorado right-hander Pierce Johnson opted to pitch to the lefty Carroll rather than walk the bases loaded and face the righty-hitting Christian Walker. Carroll managed to contact a fastball outside the zone for a two-run, walkoff single that completed the Diamondbacks' comeback. He's on a productive five-game hitting streak, going 7-for-19 with two home, runs seven RBI and four runs.