Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Will require stint on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after his MRI and CT results revealed a chip fracture in his left wrist, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
The club is still seeking additional medical opinions on Carroll's injury, so a timetable for his return isn't available at this time. Randal Grichuk and Tim Tawa should be in line for more opportunities in right field while Carroll is on the mend.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Growing concern about hand injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Remains out Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: MRI on tap•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Remaining on bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Set to sit Friday•