X-rays on Carroll's left hand came back negative following his removal from Wednesday's game against Toronto after getting hit by a pitch, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Carroll took a 91-mph sinker off his hand during the eighth inning of Wednesday's loss, but it appears he escaped the incident without suffering any major damage. He may sit out Thursday's series finale if some soreness persists, though a trip to the injured list shouldn't be necessary.