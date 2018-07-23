Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Draws two walks in win
Descalso went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and two runs Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 6-1 win over the Rockies.
Descalso made the most of his lone start in three-game series against his former team, reaching base three times to lift his on-base percentage to a robust .371. The 31-year-old quietly ranks third on the Diamondbacks in RBI (44), but he's only driven in two runs over his 16 appearances in July.
