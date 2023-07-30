Canzone went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over Seattle.

Canzone singled through a drawn-in infield to score Corbin Carroll from third base for the game-winning run in the top of the eighth inning. It was the third consecutive start for Canzone, who delivered two hits in all three with four RBI. All three starts have come at designated hitter, a position that's largely been handled by Lourdes Gurriel and Evan Longoria (back). Given Canzone's hot bat, along with Longoria on the injured and Gurriel slumping, he could get more opportunities in the short term.