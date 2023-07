Canzone started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a double in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Mariners.

Canzone made a second consecutive start and is 4-for-9 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run scored. He remains a minor roster piece, as his presence in the lineup gave a break to Lourdes Gurriel (on Wednesday) and Alek Thomas (Friday).