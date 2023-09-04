Fletcher was recalled from Triple-A Reno and placed on the 60-day injured list Monday with a fractured left index finger.
Fletcher suffered the injured at Reno in late August. Adding him to the major-league IL allows the Diamondbacks another 40-man roster spot, which they will use on Andrew Saalfrank. Fletcher is now officially done for the season.
