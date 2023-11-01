Rivera is out of the lineup for Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday versus the Rangers.
Rivera started at third base in Game 4 on Tuesday but went 0-for-3 as the Diamondbacks fell 11-7. Evan Longoria will return to the hot corner Wednesday with the series on the line.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Starting at third base in Game 4•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Getting start Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: In Game 3 lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Not in Game 1 lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Absent from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Back in lineup Wednesday•