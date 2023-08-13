Moreno (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Padres.
Moreno hit .444 with two doubles in three rehab games and is ready to rejoin the fray. Carson Kelly was designated for assignment, so Jose Herrera will be Moreno's backup going forward.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Rehab moves to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Will catch in ACL•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Ramping up activity•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Heads to IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Scratched with shoulder discomfort•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: On bench again Tuesday•