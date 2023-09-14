Arizona activated Moreno from the paternity list ahead of Thursday's game against the Mets.

Moreno missed the first three games of the Diamondbacks' four-game set at Citi Field, but he'll return in time for Thursday's series finale. The 23-year-old has a .740 OPS on the season and should be the primary catcher the rest of the way as Arizona looks to claim an NL Wild Card spot.