Moreno (hand) is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Tuesday against the Mariners.

Moreno sat out the previous three games after being struck in the right hand by a wild pitch Friday, but he's ready to rejoin the lineup Tuesday. The 25-year-old has been on a tear at the plate in his past 15 games, as he has a .358/.393/.660 slash line with five doubles, a triple, three homers, eight RBI and 11 runs during that span.