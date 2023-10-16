Moreno (wrist) is starting at catcher and batting fifth Monday in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Phillies, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Moreno had to exit Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Dodgers last week after a foul tip caught him on the right hand/wrist. X-rays came back negative, though, and he's ready to roll following five days to heal up. Moreno has popped three home runs and driven in six runs in five contests so far this postseason.