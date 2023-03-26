Moreno (hand) is starting behind the plate and batting eighth in Sunday's spring game the Brewers.
The 23-year-old has been dealing with a minor hand injury since he was hit by a pitch March 18, but he'll return to the lineup Sunday with spring training in its final stages. Moreno is poised to open the season as Arizona's primary backstop with Carson Kelly sidelined by a fractured forearm. Jose Herrera currently tracks to fill the backup job, though the club may look to add a more veteran option.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Larger role expected•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Not dealing with serious injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Doesn't believe injury is serious•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Leaves after HBP in wrist area•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Dealt to Diamondbacks•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Tallies first career homer•