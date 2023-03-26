Moreno (hand) is starting behind the plate and batting eighth in Sunday's spring game the Brewers.

The 23-year-old has been dealing with a minor hand injury since he was hit by a pitch March 18, but he'll return to the lineup Sunday with spring training in its final stages. Moreno is poised to open the season as Arizona's primary backstop with Carson Kelly sidelined by a fractured forearm. Jose Herrera currently tracks to fill the backup job, though the club may look to add a more veteran option.