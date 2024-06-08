Moreno was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to illness but will be available off the bench, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Moreno and Ketel Marte (back) were both late scratches Saturday, but the pair will be available to enter off the bench. Tucker Barnhart will catch and bat ninth. The D-Backs will finish its series with the Padres on Sunday before having a team day off Monday.