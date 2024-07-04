Moreno went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

Moreno doubled in his first at-bat before adding a two-run shot in the third to tie the game at 4-4. The catcher went on to reach three times in the contest and has now hit safely in each of his first two games since returning from the injured list (thumb). It marked Moreno's third three-hit performance of the campaign and he's now homered in two of his last three games (dating back to June 21).