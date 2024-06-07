Moreno went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Moreno has gone 10-for-34 (.294) over his last 11 contests, hitting safely in nine of them. The homer was just his second of the year, as the catcher continues to struggle with generating power. Overall, he has a .242/.322/.344 slash line with 20 RBI, 19 runs scored, eight doubles, a triple and no stolen bases through 51 games.