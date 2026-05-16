Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Day off Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Moreno will get a chance to catch his breath after going 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored during a win in Friday's series opener. Adam McCann will handle catching duties and bat eighth.
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