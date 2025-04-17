Moreno is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Miami.
Moreno started the first two games of the series but will get a breather for Thursday's matinee. Jose Herrera will do the catching and bat ninth in the series finale.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Getting Sunday off•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Getting afternoon off•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Resting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Taking seat Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: On bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Sitting out Friday•