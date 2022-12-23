Moreno was traded from Toronto to Arizona alongside Lourdes Gurriel (wrist) in exchange for Daulton Varsho on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports
Moreno was able to make his major-league debut with the Jays in 2022, slashing .319/.356/.377 over 73 plate appearances, though most of his season was spent with Triple-A Buffalo. As one of the top catching prospects in baseball, Moreno will more than likely receive his fair share of starts behind the dish in Arizona, splitting time with Carson Kelly, who posted just a .616 OPS last season.
