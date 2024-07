Moreno entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter and finished 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in an 8-6 win over the Royals.

Moreno, who pinch hit for starting catcher Jose Herrera in the seventh inning, delivered a big two-run double in the top of the ninth inning to erase the Royals' lead. He's been productive coming out of the break, going 6-for-17 with five RBI and three runs scored over five games.