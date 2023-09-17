Moreno went 2-for-4 with two walks, a stolen base and an RBI in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Cubs.
Moreno's opposite-field, walk-off single scored Evan Longoria, who adjusted his slide to avoid the tag, as the Diamondbacks won a second straight game against the team ahead of them in the wild-card standings. After going 4-for-4 in Friday's win, Moreno has reached base eight times in 10 plate appearances over the first two games of the series.
