Moreno went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run scored during the Diamondbacks' 5-2 extra-inning win over the Twins on Saturday.

Moreno broke the 2-2 tie in the 10th inning with an infield RBI single before coming home to score two batters later on a Blaze Alexander two-run double. Moreno has logged two hits in each of his last five games, going 10-for-20 (.500) with one steal, two homers and six RBI over that span. He has a 1.011 OPS in 70 plate appearances since returning from the 10-day injured list in late August.