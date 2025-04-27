Moreno went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to Atlanta.

Moreno was moved up to the fifth spot in the order with Lourdes Gurriel getting the day off. He worked an 11-pitch at-bat, fouling off five 3-2 pitches before delivering a two-run single. Moreno has a modest three-game hit streak (3-for-11, three RBI), but overall he hasn't made much of an impact. The catcher is batting .224 with two extra-base hits and five RBI through 23 contests.