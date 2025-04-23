Moreno is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rays.
It's a routine day off for Moreno, who is off to a poor .222/.323/.241 start at the plate. Jose Herrera is going the catching and batting ninth for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
