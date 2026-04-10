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Moreno was removed from Friday's game against the Phillies due to lower-back tightness.

The severity of Moreno's injury remains unknown, but the Diamondbacks may have more information after Friday's contest. James McCann replaced the 26-year-old behind the dish and would be in line to start at catcher if Moreno is forced to miss time.

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