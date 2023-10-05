Moreno (head) is expected to start at catcher for the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday versus the Dodgers, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reports.

Moreno was removed from Arizona's NL Wild Card Series clincher Wednesday in Milwaukee after getting hit in the head by Brice Turang's backswing, but he's been cleared of a concussion and will get a couple days off before the best-of-five NLDS begins Saturday at Dodger Stadium. The 23-year-old hit a solo home run as part of the Diamondbacks' NL Wild Card Series Game 1 win Tuesday.