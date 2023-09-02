Moreno went 2-for-4 with a double in Friday's 4-2 win over Baltimore.
Moreno's hot bat continues to flourish as the season heads into September. The catcher has multiple hits in seven of the last 11 games and batted .375 (15-for-40) with six extra-base hits, 10 RBI and eight runs scored during that stretch.
More News
