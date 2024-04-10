Moreno went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.
With two regulars resting, Moreno was moved up to second in the order and delivered his first multi-hit game since Opening Day. The Diamondbacks' primary catcher is slashing .250/.357/.389 over 11 games (nine starts).
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Idle Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Knocks in three runs in rout•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Back in action•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Expected back in lineup Sunday•