Share Video

Link copied!

Moreno went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.

With two regulars resting, Moreno was moved up to second in the order and delivered his first multi-hit game since Opening Day. The Diamondbacks' primary catcher is slashing .250/.357/.389 over 11 games (nine starts).

More News