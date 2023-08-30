Moreno is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Jose Herrera will get a rare start at catcher as Moreno takes a breather. Moreno, 23, has slashed .340/.380/.638 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 13 games since he returned Aug. 13 from a bout of shoulder inflammation, and he is playing almost every day.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Clubs homer in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Sits down Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Logs another three hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Propels D-backs in nightcap•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Sitting Game 1•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Goes deep in win•