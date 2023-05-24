Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
The 23-year-old backstop will get a rest after he caught both of the first two games in the series in Philadelphia while going 1-for-6 with a home run, two walks and two RBI. Jose Herrera will step in behind the dish for the series finale.
